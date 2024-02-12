All Sections
Attack in Germany: 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 12 February 2024, 03:46
Attack in Germany: 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed
Volodymyr Yermakov. Photo: BFU

The Basketball Federation of Ukraine announces the tragic death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov in Germany; the Basketball Federation of Kyiv adds that the boy died as a result of an attack.

Source: BFU, BFK

Quote from BFU: "A terrible incident has happened in Düsseldorf – Volodymyr Yermakov, a 17-year-old basketball player from the national youth team, tragically died."

Quote from BFK: "Volodymyr [Yermakov] and his friend Artem Kozachenko played for the ART Giants (U-19) youth team from Düsseldorf. On the eve of the next match, the young basketball players were attacked with knives in the street just for being Ukrainian!"

Details: The BFK notes that doctors were unable to save Yermakov. Kozachenko remains in intensive care.

"The local police are already investigating the case, and there were witnesses at the crime scene," the FBC report adds.

For reference: Volodymyr Yermakov was a basketball player born in 2006, who played in the children's teams Tiwaz and 5T.E.A.M.-Sports School-12. As a member of the Ukrainian U-16 team, he played at the 2022 European Championships in Bulgaria.

Subjects: Germany
