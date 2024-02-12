All Sections
Fire breaks out at military facility in Russia's Stavropol: headquarters ablaze

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 12 February 2024, 09:58
Stock photo: Getty Images

A fire broke out in a Russian military facility in the city of Stavropol (Russia) on 12 February, with authorities claiming that no one was injured.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram channel Baza

Quote: "A military unit caught fire in Stavropol and no one was injured, according to the head of the local government [Ivan] Ulyanchenko."

Details: Early reports indicated that the headquarters building was on fire. The blaze started on the ground floor, and people were evacuated.

Later, authorities reported that the fire was contained. A short circuit in the wiring in one of the offices could have been the cause of the incident.

