Former Trump advisor thinks Trump's threats to pull US out of NATO should be taken seriously

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 13:17
Former Trump advisor thinks Trump's threats to pull US out of NATO should be taken seriously
John Bolton. Photo: Getty Images

John Bolton, former US National Security Advisor during the Donald Trump administration, believes that his threats to withdraw from NATO if he returns to power should be taken seriously.

Source: Bolton, on air with MSNBC, reported by European Pravda 

Details: "I think Trump's statements should be taken very seriously. A lot of people don't take it that way now – Trump's supporters and opponents alike. When he says that he wants the US to withdraw from NATO, I think this is a very real threat, and it would have extremely bad consequences for the US. And not just in the North Atlantic region, but much more broadly," Bolton said.

Background:

  • In a recent interview, the French foreign minister expressed his belief that Trump, if he wins the election, wouldn’t necessarily put his money where his mouth is regarding NATO, and that he could be persuaded to stay in the alliance.
  • The NATO Secretary General stated that he was not worried about the United States withdrawing from NATO if Trump won.
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed doubts that Donald Trump would be soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin if he returned to the White House.

Subjects: NATOUSATrump
