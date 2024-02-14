All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former Ukrainian president will not go to Munich conference: Intelligence concerned about "threats to his life"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 February 2024, 18:19
Former Ukrainian president will not go to Munich conference: Intelligence concerned about threats to his life
Petro Poroshenko. Photo: Poroshenko's Facebook

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity faction, will not attend the Munich Security Conference due to an alleged threat to his life if he travels abroad. Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), has declined to sign an order allowing him to leave the country.

Source: Poroshenko at a briefing after a meeting with Stefanchuk on 14 February cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, for some reason told parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk that as soon as I cross the Ukrainian-Polish border, let alone go to Munich, I, as the fifth president and an opposition leader, will be in mortal danger.

Advertisement:

And neither the state security department nor the whole German security system will be able to protect me. The only way to save Poroshenko is not to let him go."

Details: Poroshenko also posted a video of his briefing on Facebook. He described those involved in the current decision as politicians who "have nothing to do" and urged them not to disgrace themselves in front of the international community.

Background: This is not the first time that Poroshenko has been prevented from travelling abroad to participate in international events. On 1 December 2023, border guards did not allow him to go on a trip to Poland and the United States. The politician called it "anti-Ukrainian sabotage".

An updated order by Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk came into force on 1 January 2024, according to which, in order to go on official trips abroad, MPs would need to attach "talking points" from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to their applications for official statements and comments in the international arena.

Stefanchuk later stated that the requirement for MPs to obtain talking points from the Foreign Ministry before travelling abroad was not an attempt to restrict their activities, but rather "to promote the one voice principle in state policy in the international arena".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Verkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrainian government considers two options for economic reservation from mobilisation
Ukrainian parliament approves mobilisation bill on first reading
Ukrainian MPs support resignation of veterans minister
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: