Ukrainian MPs support resignation of veterans minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:55
Photo: Zhelezniak on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has supported the resignation of Yuliia Laputina, Minister of Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice party, on Telegram

Details: A total of 302 MPs voted in favour.

Zhelezniak said that the relevant committee on social policy had noted the unsatisfactory work of the ministry.

He also added that the ex-minister herself did not come to report at the Rada.

Background: 

  • Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, submitted a letter of resignation on 5 February.
  • The parliament appointed Yuliia Laputina as the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs on 18 December 2020.

Subjects: Cabinet of Minister (government)Verkhovna Rada
