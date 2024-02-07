Ukrainian MPs support resignation of veterans minister
Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:55
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has supported the resignation of Yuliia Laputina, Minister of Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine.
Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice party, on Telegram
Details: A total of 302 MPs voted in favour.
Advertisement:
Zhelezniak said that the relevant committee on social policy had noted the unsatisfactory work of the ministry.
He also added that the ex-minister herself did not come to report at the Rada.
Background:
- Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, submitted a letter of resignation on 5 February.
- The parliament appointed Yuliia Laputina as the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs on 18 December 2020.
Support UP or become our patron!