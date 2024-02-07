All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian parliament approves mobilisation bill on first reading

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 February 2024, 13:33
Ukrainian parliament approves mobilisation bill on first reading
Results of the vote for the mobilisation bill. Photo: Zhelezniak's Telegram

The Ukrainian parliament has voted in favour of the draft law on mobilisation after the first reading.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Parliament supported government bill No. 10449 on strengthening mobilisation at the first reading. 243 MPs voted in favour of the draft law. (My colleagues from the faction and I DID NOT vote). The MPs voted as follows: Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction – 178 votes; Yevropeiska Solidarnist (European Solidarity) – 0 votes; Batkivshchyna (Motherland) – 0 votes; Platforma za Zhyttia ta Myr (Platform for Life and Peace) – 17; Za Maibutnie (For the Future) – 7; Holos (Voice) – 3; Dovira (Trust) – 18; Vidnovlennia Ukrainy (Restoration of Ukraine) – 12; non-aligned members of parliament – 8 votes."

Advertisement:

Details: Zhelezniak noted that the draft law was adopted without proposals from the Committee. 

Amendments can be submitted until 21 February, after which there will be a vote at the second reading. 

"Therefore, it is most likely that the draft law will be accepted in its entirety in the last week of February, will be signed in early March, and will take effect a month later, in April," Zhelezniak summarised.

Background:

  • Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the new version of the draft law on mobilisation contained a number of provisions that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. However, soon after that remark, he called on the Parliament to adopt the draft law at the first reading.
  • On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved an updated draft law on mobilisation and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament).
  • The updated bill proposes introducing measures to influence conscription evaders that can be implemented through a court ruling.
  • In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that only those with basic combined arms training or military service should be accepted for civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationVerkhovna Radalegislature
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
mobilisation
Ukraine's Ombudsman calls for adoption of draft law on mobilisation despite finding unconstitutional norms
Zelenskyy submits to Verkhovna Rada bills to extend mobilisation and martial law
Journalists who filmed protest by mobilised soldiers' wives detained in Moscow – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: