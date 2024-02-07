Ukrainian parliament approves mobilisation bill on first reading

The Ukrainian parliament has voted in favour of the draft law on mobilisation after the first reading.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Parliament supported government bill No. 10449 on strengthening mobilisation at the first reading. 243 MPs voted in favour of the draft law. (My colleagues from the faction and I DID NOT vote). The MPs voted as follows: Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction – 178 votes; Yevropeiska Solidarnist (European Solidarity) – 0 votes; Batkivshchyna (Motherland) – 0 votes; Platforma za Zhyttia ta Myr (Platform for Life and Peace) – 17; Za Maibutnie (For the Future) – 7; Holos (Voice) – 3; Dovira (Trust) – 18; Vidnovlennia Ukrainy (Restoration of Ukraine) – 12; non-aligned members of parliament – 8 votes."

Details: Zhelezniak noted that the draft law was adopted without proposals from the Committee.

Amendments can be submitted until 21 February, after which there will be a vote at the second reading.

"Therefore, it is most likely that the draft law will be accepted in its entirety in the last week of February, will be signed in early March, and will take effect a month later, in April," Zhelezniak summarised.

Background:

Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the new version of the draft law on mobilisation contained a number of provisions that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. However, soon after that remark, he called on the Parliament to adopt the draft law at the first reading.

On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved an updated draft law on mobilisation and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament).

The updated bill proposes introducing measures to influence conscription evaders that can be implemented through a court ruling.

In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that only those with basic combined arms training or military service should be accepted for civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

