Hundreds of Romanians in Germany received money and housing posing as Ukrainian refugees

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 01:11
Volunteers meeting Ukrainian refugees in Berlin. Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of Romanian citizens who received money and housing posing as refugees from Ukraine have been exposed in Germany.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24; Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Romanians appeared at places where the German authorities were offering assistance to Ukrainian refugees. They said that they had left Ukraine and needed help like all refugees. They were given accommodation, food and help at any time.

But several volunteers noticed that many of the so-called Ukrainian refugees did not speak Ukrainian.

"An investigation was launched, and it turned out that in Germany's southwest alone, there are more than 1,300 people who are not from Ukraine but would like to be. There are many Romanians among them who took advantage of the situation in Ukraine and the goodwill of the authorities in Berlin," Digi24 writes.

It is not reported whether any sanctions have been imposed on the "Ukrainian refugees".

According to the latest data from the Council of Europe, Germany is among the countries that has accepted more than a million Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Background: A scandal has erupted in Norway over the decision of the city council of the country's fifth largest city, Drammen, to only accept refugees from Ukraine.

