Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
Thursday, 15 February 2024, 06:58
The Russians hit a city infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia during a large-scale missile attack on the morning of 15 February.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol
Details: At 06:53, Fedorov reported that a city infrastructure facility had been hit in Zaporizhzhia.
He said that one person had been wounded, and information about other people was being clarified.
