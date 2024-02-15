All Sections
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 15 February 2024, 06:58
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
Illustrative photo, Suspilne

The Russians hit a city infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia during a large-scale missile attack on the morning of 15 February. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol 

Details: At 06:53, Fedorov reported that a city infrastructure facility had been hit in Zaporizhzhia. 

He said that one person had been wounded, and information about other people was being clarified.

Subjects: missile strikewar
