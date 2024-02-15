Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia

The Russians hit a city infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia during a large-scale missile attack on the morning of 15 February.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol

Details: At 06:53, Fedorov reported that a city infrastructure facility had been hit in Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

He said that one person had been wounded, and information about other people was being clarified.

Support UP or become our patron!

