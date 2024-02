Russians hit warehouse in Poltava Oblast, resulting in fire outbreak

A firefighter puts out a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Poltava Oblast with missiles, targeting a warehouse building in the Myrhorod district and resulting in a fire outbreak.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast at night. A hit on a warehouse building in the Myrhorod district was recorded. It caused a fire covering an area of ​​100 square metres."

Details: Pronin added that there were no casualties.

