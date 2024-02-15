All Sections
All missiles flying toward Kyiv destroyed

Iryna BalachukThursday, 15 February 2024, 07:17
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that all the missiles that the Russians launched at Kyiv on the early morning of 15 February have been destroyed.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Quote from KCMA Head Serhii Popko: "Another missile attack on Ukraine. The strike was combined. In particular, the enemy targeted Kyiv with missiles of various types. They were approaching the city from different directions. An air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for over 2 hours. Assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed all enemy missiles flying toward Kyiv."

Details: He added that the Air Force would provide information about the exact number and type of missiles later. 

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

"The city's vital infrastructure is operating as usual. We thank the air defence forces for their excellent work," Popko concluded.

Background: The Russians launched missiles from several Tu-95MS bombers at Ukraine on the night of 14-15 February. Air defence systems were responding in various oblasts and explosions were heard.

