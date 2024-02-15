Counter-terrorism operation regime introduced in Belarusian region bordering Ukraine

A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Belarusian KGB administration in Gomel Oblast

Quote: "The population of the district is urged to remain calm and comply with the demands of law enforcement personnel."

Details: The reasons for implementing the counter-terrorist operation regime have not been disclosed.

