Counter-terrorism operation regime introduced in Belarusian region bordering Ukraine
Thursday, 15 February 2024, 12:18
A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine.
Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet, citing Belarusian KGB administration in Gomel Oblast
Quote: "The population of the district is urged to remain calm and comply with the demands of law enforcement personnel."
Details: The reasons for implementing the counter-terrorist operation regime have not been disclosed.
