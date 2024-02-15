Russian attack on Kherson kills 70-year-old woman
Thursday, 15 February 2024, 13:11
Russian forces attacked Kherson on 15 February, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration
Quote: "Approximately an hour ago, due to the Russian occupying forces’ attack on the Tsentralnyi ("Central") district of Kherson, a woman, aged approximately 70, was killed."
Details: The woman was fatally injured in the attack while walking down the street.
