Russian attack on Kherson kills 70-year-old woman

Russian forces attacked Kherson on 15 February, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Approximately an hour ago, due to the Russian occupying forces’ attack on the Tsentralnyi ("Central") district of Kherson, a woman, aged approximately 70, was killed."

Details: The woman was fatally injured in the attack while walking down the street.

