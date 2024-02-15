All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on Kherson kills 70-year-old woman

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 13:11
Russian attack on Kherson kills 70-year-old woman
Photo - "Suspilne Kherson"

Russian forces attacked Kherson on 15 February, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Approximately an hour ago, due to the Russian occupying forces’ attack on the Tsentralnyi ("Central") district of Kherson, a woman, aged approximately 70, was killed."

Advertisement:

Details: The woman was fatally injured in the attack while walking down the street.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonattackcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Kherson
Attack on Kherson: wounded 19-year-old young man dies in hospital
Russians attack Kherson, wounding 60-year-old woman
Woman on bus and two men injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: