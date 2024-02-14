Attack on Kherson: wounded 19-year-old young man dies in hospital

Russian forces bombarded Kherson once again during the day, and three people were reported injured, including a 14-year-old teenager and a 19-year-old young man who died in hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 14-year-old child was taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. She has a blast injury, and leg and neck wounds. The girl is on the operating table, doctors are fighting to save her life."

Details: A 19-year-old young man also sustained a leg injury. Doctors are also providing assistance to an 84-year-old man from Kherson.

At 21:53, the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the wounded 19-year-old died in hospital. According to Prokudin, doctors fought to save his life until the very end.

Background: On the afternoon of 14 February, the Russians wounded a 60-year-old woman in Kherson.

