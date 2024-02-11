Woman on bus and two men injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

The Aftermath of a Russian attack on a Kherson hospital on 11 February. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

A 61-year-old woman in Kherson and two men in the Beryslav district were injured in Russian attacks on 11 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 61-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Kherson as she was travelling on a bus. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition and will receive further treatment on an outpatient basis.

Russian forces also hit a Kherson hospital, damaging the premises and the heating system.

Prokudin also reported that Russian aircraft had targeted the Beryslav district, dropping two guided bombs near the village of Monastyrske. A man, 43, who was in the yard outside his house at the time of the attack was injured. He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

A 67-year-old man also sought medical attention after a nearby house was hit. He sustained shrapnel wounds to his head, but refused to be hospitalised.

