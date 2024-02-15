Viacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma (Council) of Russia, has claimed that everyone is jealous of Russia because of its "amazing" president.

Source: Volodin at the State Duma meeting, as reported by Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The Americans would like to have Putin as their president. But they do not have him! We have him! They have Biden. See, it’s their punishment."

Details: Volodin added that Russia only has a future with Putin since with him it will "develop" and "grow stronger".

Moreover, Volodin insisted that the Russians must value that Putin "has created the atmosphere of publicity, competitiveness, rivalry" but at the same time ignore other candidates and only vote for Putin.

Background: The US will hold presidential elections in 2024. This year's presidential elections in Russia will likely end with yet another reelection of Putin.

