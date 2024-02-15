All Sections
Russians target car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing married couple, 17-year-old teenager – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 February 2024, 21:22
Russians target car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing married couple, 17-year-old teenager – photo
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

On 15 February, Russian forces dropped two guided aircraft bombs on a village in Vilkhuvatka hromada, killing a married couple [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "A car carrying civilians got hit – at least two of them got killed – a man and his wife. 

There is also a fire in a residential private house, which, as preliminary information indicates, injured two people."

Details: Later, Syniehubov clarified that the body of a teenage girl of about 17 years old was found next to the car.

Updated at 21:18: Syniehubov stated that the deceased woman was 58 years old and the man was 56. The identity of the deceased girl is being established.

A 54-year-old woman was also injured and hospitalised in a serious condition, as was a 53-year-old man.

 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Subjects: war casualties Kharkiv Oblast
