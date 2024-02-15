All Sections
Ukraine may lose US$200.5 million due to border blockade by Polish farmers

Economichna PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 20:53
Ukraine may lose US$200.5 million due to border blockade by Polish farmers
Danylo Hetmantsev. Photo: Economichna pravda

If the blockade is not lifted at the Ukrainian-Polish border by the end of the month, Ukraine’s budget might lose UAH 7.7 billion (approximately US$200.5 million).

Source: Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Ukrainian Parliament Committee for Finances, Tax and Customs Policy, on Telegram

Quote: "If the blockade at the border is not lifted by the end of the month, the country’s budget will lose UAH 7.7 billion of income."

Details: Hetmantsev stresses that it is a significant amount of money, especially in February.

Background:

  • On 13 February, Polish farmers blocked the sixth checkpoint at the Polish-Ukrainian border – Korczowa-Krakovets.
  • Polish farmers warned on Tuesday that starting from 20 February, they will block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, as well as access roads to railway transshipment stations and seaports.
  • Ukrainian hauliers planned to start a protest action at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on 15 February in response to the actions of Polish farmers who block truck traffic at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

