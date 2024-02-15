Zelenskyy meets with Entrepreneurship Support Council

Following a meeting with representatives of the Entrepreneurship Support Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said there is a clear list of the most pressing issues.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We held a meeting with representatives of the Entrepreneurship Support Council, which was very informative and constructive. We continue to combine the efforts of the state and business to work for Ukraine’s economic growth. We have a clear list of the most pressing issues. We are working to find solutions for each of them."

Advertisement:

Details: The President’s Office added that the meeting was attended by members of the Council and representatives of state authorities, in particular, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office; Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy; Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation; Andrii Kostin, the Prosecutor General; Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the President’s Office; and Dariia Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office.

It is noted that the Council has held a number of meetings and drawn up a list of the most urgent issues to be resolved.

"At these meetings with representatives of the parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies, we’ve gone through the issues that have been raised by business and systematised them. Today we are ready to report on which issues have now been resolved and which are still being worked on," Yermak said.

Yuliia Svyrydenko said that nine key areas have been identified to improve the business climate in Ukraine. The implementation of all the planned measures is expected to contribute to Ukraine's economic growth and increase the number of jobs, which is a priority for the government and business.

"The attendees discussed the issues of reducing pressure from law enforcement on legal businesses, updating the principles of the Economic Security Bureau, and the need to support defence industry enterprises and [make] changes to legislation.

Particular attention was paid to the introduction of digital solutions to modernise the interaction between the state and business, namely the creation of a platform for receiving feedback from business and an analytical module for the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations that will make it possible to see the full picture of criminal proceedings in the country in real time," the statement said.

The digital platform is expected to facilitate feedback between the government and business – regional, small and medium-sized businesses – and provide an understanding of, and an opportunity to systematise, the issues that matter most to entrepreneurs and identify ways to improve the business environment, the President’s Office added.

"For each of the issues discussed, the parties have outlined an action plan and ways in which business can participate in developing systematic, concrete solutions with the involvement of the Entrepreneurship Support Council under martial law, a wide range of businesspeople, and the Made in Ukraine platform," the Office also said.

Background: On 23 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of the Entrepreneurship Support Council, which will include business representatives.

Support UP or become our patron!