Russian forces hit frontline thermal power plant once again

Economichna PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 10:03
A power plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian army attacked one of the frontline thermal power plants (TPPs) belonging to DTEK Energy, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, on 16 February, a plant which has been subject to numerous Russian attacks before.

Source: DTEK

Details: The attack damaged the plant's equipment. Power engineers have started to deal with its aftermath. Nobody was injured, the company added.

The last attack on DTEK Energy's TPP took place a few days ago – on the night of 12-13 February. The plant stopped producing electricity due to the strike.

Background: It will take considerable time to resume operations at a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the critical equipment of which was damaged in a Russian drone attack on the night of 12-13 February.

