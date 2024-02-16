Russian forces hit frontline thermal power plant once again
The Russian army attacked one of the frontline thermal power plants (TPPs) belonging to DTEK Energy, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, on 16 February, a plant which has been subject to numerous Russian attacks before.
Source: DTEK
Details: The attack damaged the plant's equipment. Power engineers have started to deal with its aftermath. Nobody was injured, the company added.
The last attack on DTEK Energy's TPP took place a few days ago – on the night of 12-13 February. The plant stopped producing electricity due to the strike.
Background: It will take considerable time to resume operations at a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the critical equipment of which was damaged in a Russian drone attack on the night of 12-13 February.
