Ukrainian intelligence knows who poisoned spy chief's wife and hints at countermeasures in Russia

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), has said that he knows who is behind the poisoning of his wife, Marianna, and hints that Ukraine will take countermeasures in Russia.

Source: Budanov in an interview with the French outlet Liberation

Quote: "My wife is feeling better. Since I did not drink poison, it is difficult for me to say whether it was an attempt to murder me. But I have already survived many assassination attempts and will probably survive many more. I think that in the near future you will see retaliatory actions on Russian territory, and everyone will understand this."

Details: When asked if he knew who was responsible for the poisoning, Budanov shortly replied, "Of course I do!"

Background:

On 28 November 2023, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources reported that Budanov’s wife was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning. It was noted that she was alive and had undergone the first stage of treatment.

Later, Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that this information was true.

One of Ukrainska Pravda’s sources stated that Marianna Budanova and several DIU employees were poisoned with arsenic and mercury.

DIU said that it was investigating the incident itself.

