All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian intelligence knows who poisoned spy chief's wife and hints at countermeasures in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 February 2024, 13:05
Ukrainian intelligence knows who poisoned spy chief's wife and hints at countermeasures in Russia
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), has said that he knows who is behind the poisoning of his wife, Marianna, and hints that Ukraine will take countermeasures in Russia.

Source: Budanov in an interview with the French outlet Liberation

Quote: "My wife is feeling better. Since I did not drink poison, it is difficult for me to say whether it was an attempt to murder me. But I have already survived many assassination attempts and will probably survive many more. I think that in the near future you will see retaliatory actions on Russian territory, and everyone will understand this."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked if he knew who was responsible for the poisoning, Budanov shortly replied, "Of course I do!"

Background:

  • On 28 November 2023, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources reported that Budanov’s wife was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning. It was noted that she was alive and had undergone the first stage of treatment.
  • Later, Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that this information was true.
  • One of Ukrainska Pravda’s sources stated that Marianna Budanova and several DIU employees were poisoned with arsenic and mercury.
  • DIU said that it was investigating the incident itself.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: