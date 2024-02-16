German Chancellor gives decisive response to calls for quick peace with Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that Russia is not ready for a long-term and just peace with Ukraine, so support for Kyiv must continue.

Source: Scholz at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Germany, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I turn my attention to those who advocate for quick peace and negotiations with Russia. It shouldn't be a Russian-style world," Scholz said.

Details: According to Scholz, Germany, like everyone in Ukraine, wants the war to end soon.

"Unfortunately, we see that Russia is not prepared for a long-term and just peace. On the contrary, it continues to pursue its goals, as Putin recently demonstrated to us," said the German Chancellor.

"Two years after the start of this terrible war, we send a clear message to the Russian president: we will not reduce support for Ukraine; we will continue to stand with Ukrainians and Ukrainians," Scholz said.

Separately, he addressed the US Congress, urging lawmakers to make the necessary decisions for Ukraine.

Background:

On 16 February, during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, extending the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the signing of this agreement a historic step.

