All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Germany forge security cooperation agreement

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 13:16
Ukraine and Germany forge security cooperation agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz signed a security agreement, photo by the press service of the President of Ukraine

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, Ukraine and Germany have signed a bilateral security agreement, extending the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Serhii Nikiforov, President's Press Secretary

Details: Details will be disclosed after the briefing between President Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, scheduled for 12:45 in Berlin. 

Advertisement:

Before this, the President's Office announced that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Scholz had commenced, and a signing of the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany was planned based on the outcomes.

"Following the negotiations, the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Security Sphere between Ukraine and Germany is scheduled," the communiqué states. 

Zelenskyy and Scholz will discuss "further support for Ukraine in defence, political, and financial realms," as well as Ukraine's support on the path to the EU and NATO.

Mentions of the possibility of signing the agreement during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin have also appeared in Western media. From them, it is implied that the agreement is an extension of the G7 framework declaration on the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine, signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Background:

  • The signing of the agreement is also planned with France, where Zelenskyy will head after his meetings in Germany. 
  • Up to this point, within the framework of the declaration, Ukraine has signed one bilateral agreement – with the United Kingdom.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyUkraineZelenskyysecurity guarantees
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Germany
Zelenskyy arrives in Germany, says "two important days" ahead
Germany begins transferring military aid worth €100 million to Ukraine
Hundreds of Romanians in Germany received money and housing posing as Ukrainian refugees
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: