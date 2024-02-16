Ukraine and Germany forge security cooperation agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz signed a security agreement, photo by the press service of the President of Ukraine

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, Ukraine and Germany have signed a bilateral security agreement, extending the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Serhii Nikiforov, President's Press Secretary

Details: Details will be disclosed after the briefing between President Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, scheduled for 12:45 in Berlin.

Today, @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz and I signed an Agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany.



This is an unprecedented document that guarantees German support for Ukraine in the amount of €7 billion for this year. It envisages weapons… pic.twitter.com/qAaHrxdr06 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 16, 2024

Before this, the President's Office announced that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Scholz had commenced, and a signing of the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany was planned based on the outcomes.

"Following the negotiations, the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Security Sphere between Ukraine and Germany is scheduled," the communiqué states.

Zelenskyy and Scholz will discuss "further support for Ukraine in defence, political, and financial realms," as well as Ukraine's support on the path to the EU and NATO.

Mentions of the possibility of signing the agreement during Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin have also appeared in Western media. From them, it is implied that the agreement is an extension of the G7 framework declaration on the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine, signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Background:

The signing of the agreement is also planned with France, where Zelenskyy will head after his meetings in Germany.

Up to this point, within the framework of the declaration, Ukraine has signed one bilateral agreement – with the United Kingdom.

