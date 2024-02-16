All Sections
Historic step – Scholz on signing security cooperation agreement with Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 13:53
Historic step – Scholz on signing security cooperation agreement with Ukraine
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has commented on the signing of a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, following the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

Source: Scholz on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement today on our long-term security commitments – an historic step."

Details: He stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Background:

  • On 16 February, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, a bilateral agreement on security cooperation was signed, following up on the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • An agreement is also planned to be signed with France, where Zelenskyy will go after his meetings in Germany.

Subjects: ScholzUkraine
