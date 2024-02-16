Historic step – Scholz on signing security cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has commented on the signing of a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, following the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Scholz on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement today on our long-term security commitments – an historic step."

Details: He stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Background:

On 16 February, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, a bilateral agreement on security cooperation was signed, following up on the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

An agreement is also planned to be signed with France, where Zelenskyy will go after his meetings in Germany.

