Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: death toll rises to 3 people

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 08:41
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: death toll rises to 3 people
Serhii Tiurin. Photo: Serhii Tiurin's Facebook

The removal of rubble at the facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast that was hit by a missile on the morning of 8 January has been completed, and the body of a third person has been recovered.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, citing Serhii Tiurin, Acting Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Tiurin: "The search was ongoing until 05:42 this morning to find the third person killed as a result of yesterday's enemy attack. He was a 68-year-old man. My condolences to his family and friends."

Details: Dismantling the facility's structures and dealing with the aftermath of the missile strike have been completed.

Background: On the morning of 8 January, during a combined missile attack on Ukraine, Russian troops struck infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, where a fire broke out. It was reported that two people had been killed.

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi Oblastmissile strikecasualtieswar
