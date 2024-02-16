All Sections
EU reacts to reports of Navalny's death: "A reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 16:17
EU reacts to reports of Navalny's death: A reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about
Photo: Getty Images

Leaders of the European Union's main institutions have reacted to reports of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in prison, holding the current Russian authorities responsible.

Source: statements by the leaders of the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the news of Navalny's death a grim reminder of "what Putin and his regime are all about".

"Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people… Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy," von der Leyen said.

European Council President Charles Michel said that "the EU holds the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death".

"Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice.... I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around the world in the darkest conditions," Michel wrote.

European Parliament leader Roberta Metsola said that Navalny’s life had been "taken by Russia".

"Horrified by the death of Sakharov Prize laureate Alexei Navalny. Russia took his freedom and his life, but not his dignity. His struggle for democracy lives on. Our thoughts are with his wife and children," Metsola wrote.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Penal Colony No. 3 in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, northwestern Siberia.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later said Russia had to answer "some very serious questions".
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on reports of Navalny's death, noted that this news demonstrates that Russia long ago ceased to be a democracy.

Subjects: NavalnyEU
