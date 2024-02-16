All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin reacts to Navalny's death

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 13:52
Kremlin reacts to Navalny's death
Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator's spokesman, has responded to reports from Russian jailers about the alleged death in the colony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying that doctors should investigate the circumstances. At the same time, Navalny's team has yet to confirm the death of the opposition figure.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Navalny's team on Telegram

Quote from Peskov: "The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) takes all the steps that need to be taken in such a situation, according to all the rules."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Peskov, the FSIN is engaged in all inspections, so special assignments are not required here.

In addition, the speaker of the Russian president stated that doctors should investigate the causes of Navalny's death.

At the same time, Navalny's team emphasises that, despite FSIN reports of his death, "there is no evidence of this yet."

According to them, Navalny’s lawyer is on his way to Kharp, adding that "as soon as there is any information, we will report it."

Previously: On the afternoon of 16 February, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Penal Colony No 3 in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Background:

  • Alexei Navalny has been imprisoned since early 2021. In August 2023, the Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special regime colony in an "extremism" case.
  • In December, the oppositionist was transferred to correctional facility No 3 Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in the village of Kharp of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.
  • Correctional facility No 3 "has always served as a colony for particularly dangerous recidivists", the independent Novaya Gazeta wrote in 2006. Platon Lebedev, Mikhail Khodarkovsky’s business partner, served part of his term there.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NavalnyRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Navalny
EU reacts to reports of Navalny's death: "A reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about"
Navalny was killed by Putin – Zelenskyy
Russian jailers reported death of Russian opposition leader Navalny
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: