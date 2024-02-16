Kremlin reacts to Navalny's death

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator's spokesman, has responded to reports from Russian jailers about the alleged death in the colony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying that doctors should investigate the circumstances. At the same time, Navalny's team has yet to confirm the death of the opposition figure.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Navalny's team on Telegram

Quote from Peskov: "The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) takes all the steps that need to be taken in such a situation, according to all the rules."

Details: According to Peskov, the FSIN is engaged in all inspections, so special assignments are not required here.

In addition, the speaker of the Russian president stated that doctors should investigate the causes of Navalny's death.

At the same time, Navalny's team emphasises that, despite FSIN reports of his death, "there is no evidence of this yet."

According to them, Navalny’s lawyer is on his way to Kharp, adding that "as soon as there is any information, we will report it."

Previously: On the afternoon of 16 February, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Penal Colony No 3 in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Background:

Alexei Navalny has been imprisoned since early 2021. In August 2023, the Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special regime colony in an "extremism" case.

In December, the oppositionist was transferred to correctional facility No 3 Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in the village of Kharp of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Correctional facility No 3 "has always served as a colony for particularly dangerous recidivists", the independent Novaya Gazeta wrote in 2006. Platon Lebedev, Mikhail Khodarkovsky’s business partner, served part of his term there.

