Russian forces kill 1 civilian and injure 8 in Kherson Oblast

One person was killed and another eight sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 17 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that Russian forces deployed artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks and drones to attack the oblast 39 times (using 131 projectiles) over the course of the past day.

The city of Kherson was hit by 21 Russian projectiles.

Russian forces targeted residential neighbourhoods in cities, towns, and villages throughout the oblast, damaging an educational institution and a printing press in Kherson and a medical centre in the Kherson District.

