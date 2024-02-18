All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill 1 civilian and injure 8 in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 08:35
Russian forces kill 1 civilian and injure 8 in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

One person was killed and another eight sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 17 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that Russian forces deployed artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks and drones to attack the oblast 39 times (using 131 projectiles) over the course of the past day.

Advertisement:

The city of Kherson was hit by 21 Russian projectiles.

Russian forces targeted residential neighbourhoods in cities, towns, and villages throughout the oblast, damaging an educational institution and a printing press in Kherson and a medical centre in the Kherson District.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attack 11 Ukrainian oblasts during day, killing and injuring civilians
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian observation posts in Kherson Oblast – video
Russians attack on 6 fronts, 71 clashes during day – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: