Russians attack on 6 fronts, 71 clashes during day – General Staff

Seventy-one combat engagements occurred at the contact zone over the past 24 hours; in total, the Russians launched 3 missiles and 159 airstrikes and carried out 162 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information current as of 06:00 on 14 February

Quote from the General Staff: "Air strikes were carried out on Kruhle (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoiehorivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka, Dolynka, Zhovta Krucha, Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

More than 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblast were under artillery fire."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks on Yampolivka, (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are making numerous attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. During the day, the defence forces repelled 20 Russian attacks near Avdiivka and 4 more near Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to improve their tactical situation 27 times.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks east of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Despite significant losses, the Russians do not give up trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. Over the past day, Russians attacked this area five times, but without success.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 clusters of Russian military personnel, 1 command post, and 3 areas where Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were located.

In addition, Ukraine's Rocket Forces struck seven clusters of Russian military personnel, seven artillery pieces, three air defence systems, three command posts, two ammunition storage points and one electronic warfare equipment of Russians.

