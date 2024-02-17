All Sections
Russians attack 11 Ukrainian oblasts during day, killing and injuring civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 08:27
Destruction. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces fired on the territory of 11 Ukrainian oblasts during 16 February, attacking 99 populated areas and 89 infrastructure facilities.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In total, the Russians attacked using various types of weaponry, including mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, operational-tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

In particular, the Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk at 02:35, injuring a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.

During daytime on 16 February, a 52-year-old man was killed during attacks on the Chuhuiv district.

Three civilians suffered injuries due to a mine explosion in a field in the Izium district. Two men aged 25 and 50 were killed. Another 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a shrapnel wound.

Two people were injured due to Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast.

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastKherson Oblast
