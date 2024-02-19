All Sections
US senator convinced that Trump will not abandon NATO

European PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 09:13
US senator convinced that Trump will not abandon NATO
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Republican Senator James David Vance has assured European allies that even if Donald Trump were to return to the presidency, they could still count on US support.

Source: Vance, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference the day before, as reported by European Pravda with reference to dpa

Details: Meanwhile, the senator noted that the message from Trump and his fellow right-wing Republicans is that "Europe has to be a little bit more self-sufficient" in ensuring the defence of the continent. 

He said that if Europe truly believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is an "existential threat", economic leaders like Germany "have to step up".

Background:

