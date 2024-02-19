US senator convinced that Trump will not abandon NATO
Monday, 19 February 2024, 09:13
Republican Senator James David Vance has assured European allies that even if Donald Trump were to return to the presidency, they could still count on US support.
Source: Vance, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference the day before, as reported by European Pravda with reference to dpa
Details: Meanwhile, the senator noted that the message from Trump and his fellow right-wing Republicans is that "Europe has to be a little bit more self-sufficient" in ensuring the defence of the continent.
He said that if Europe truly believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is an "existential threat", economic leaders like Germany "have to step up".
Background:
- During a rally in South Carolina, Trump recalled how, during his presidency, he threatened to "encourage Russia" to attack NATO members who failed to meet their financial obligations to the Alliance.
- His words caused quite a stir among the Alliance allies.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked Trump to stop undermining the bloc’s crucial deterrence system.
