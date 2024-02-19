All Sections
Trump links Navalny's death with problems in US

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 18:56
Trump links Navalny's death with problems in US
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Former US president and likely Republican Party candidate Donald Trump has commented on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, four days after the fact.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump noted that "the sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country". Trump believes that this is a "slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down the path of destruction".

"Opened Borders, Rigged Elections and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATIONA [sic] IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024," Trump added.

He made no mention of who Navalny is, the circumstances surrounding his death, or the Russian regime's possible involvement – a fact that his rival Nikki Haley was quick to point out.

"Donald Trump could have condemned Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug. Trump could have praised Navalny’s courage. Instead, he stole a page from liberals’ playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia," she wrote on Twitter (X).

On the afternoon of 16 February, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia. European countries have placed the responsibility for this on the Russian authorities and Putin personally.

On 19 February, Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya posted a video in which she vowed to continue her husband's work.

Subjects: TrumpUSANavalny
