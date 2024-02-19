All Sections
Ukrainian Volunteer Army vehicle explodes near Odesa: couple injured – photo

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 February 2024, 23:18
Photo: Odesa Oblast Police

A car carrying two representatives of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Albert and Natalia Kruchinin, exploded near Odesa in the village of Hvardiiske.

Source: Odesa Oblast Police, Ukrainian Volunteer Army

Details: Police say that a woman and a man were injured in the car explosion and were taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

Investigators have entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations information about an attempted intentional murder of two people, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army claimed that their car had been blown up. Albert and Natalia Kruchinin were in the car, and doctors are currently fighting for their lives. The UVA noted that the explosion occurred near a military facility in the suburbs of Odesa.

Quote: "The UVA command considers this crime to be a terrorist act, and the priority version is the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The UDA's own security units have already received urgent instructions."

 
Albert and Natalia Kruchinin
Photo: Ukrainian Volunteer Army Facebook page

