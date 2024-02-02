All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia drops aerial bombs on Kamianska Sich heritage site – video, photo

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 2 February 2024, 00:23
Russia drops aerial bombs on Kamianska Sich heritage site – video, photo
Kamianska Sich, photo Wikipedia

The Russians have carried out an airstrike on Kamianska Sich, part of the Khortytsia National Park, in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

Details: The cultural heritage site, located in Kherson Oblast, contains the Tomb of the Cossack Kish otaman (leader) Kost Hordiienko and a Zaporizhzhian Cossack cemetery dating back to the first half of the 18th century.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Culture noted that a video of the attack on Kamianska Sich has appeared on Russian Telegram channels. The footage shows the cultural heritage site suffering three powerful explosions during the attack.

 

The first airstrike occurred directly at the site of the former Kamianska Sich, where there are still unexplored iron and pottery production facilities dating back to the first half of the 18th century.

 

The second airstrike hit a modern tourist site, where there is a lapidarium where stone monuments are exhibited in the immediate vicinity of the cross and grave of the Cossack Kish otaman Kost Hordiienko and the entrance to the Sich. 

 

The staff of the Khortytsia National Park have begun documenting the consequences of the attack.

Quote from Rostyslav Karandieiev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy: "The aggressor country has already damaged or destroyed more than 120 monuments of national importance. Today, Russia has inflicted another strike on our heritage – it has hit Kamianska Sich. This proves once again that the Russian Federation is deliberately destroying our material culture in order to erase Ukrainians as a nation. But it will not succeed: Russia will not be able to avoid punishment for its crimes and will be held accountable in international courts."

For reference: Kamianska Sich was one of the last administrative and military centres of the Lower Zaporizhzhian Host during the period when it was under the patronage of the Crimean Khanate in the first half of the 18th century.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warKherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
war
Romanian General Staff chief says Putin will not stop and calls to prepare for war with Russia
Ukraine's Armed Forces face challenge to create technological rearmament system – Commander-in-Chief
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief names 3 main goals for 2024 in war with Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: