Russia drops aerial bombs on Kamianska Sich heritage site – video, photo

The Russians have carried out an airstrike on Kamianska Sich, part of the Khortytsia National Park, in Kherson Oblast.

Details: The cultural heritage site, located in Kherson Oblast, contains the Tomb of the Cossack Kish otaman (leader) Kost Hordiienko and a Zaporizhzhian Cossack cemetery dating back to the first half of the 18th century.

Росіяни авіабомбами обстріляли пам’ятку національного значення Кам’янська Січ на Херсонщині. pic.twitter.com/wfGsnGi8jD — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 1, 2024

The Ministry of Culture noted that a video of the attack on Kamianska Sich has appeared on Russian Telegram channels. The footage shows the cultural heritage site suffering three powerful explosions during the attack.

The first airstrike occurred directly at the site of the former Kamianska Sich, where there are still unexplored iron and pottery production facilities dating back to the first half of the 18th century.

The second airstrike hit a modern tourist site, where there is a lapidarium where stone monuments are exhibited in the immediate vicinity of the cross and grave of the Cossack Kish otaman Kost Hordiienko and the entrance to the Sich.

The staff of the Khortytsia National Park have begun documenting the consequences of the attack.

Quote from Rostyslav Karandieiev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy: "The aggressor country has already damaged or destroyed more than 120 monuments of national importance. Today, Russia has inflicted another strike on our heritage – it has hit Kamianska Sich. This proves once again that the Russian Federation is deliberately destroying our material culture in order to erase Ukrainians as a nation. But it will not succeed: Russia will not be able to avoid punishment for its crimes and will be held accountable in international courts."

For reference: Kamianska Sich was one of the last administrative and military centres of the Lower Zaporizhzhian Host during the period when it was under the patronage of the Crimean Khanate in the first half of the 18th century.

