Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 2 February 2024, 04:45
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
Destroyed UAV. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad and neighbouring oblasts on the night of 1-2 February.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said air defence systems were responding in the city of Kropyvnytskyi and the Kropyvnytskyi district. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Raikovych urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Background: 

Subjects: wardrones
