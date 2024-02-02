Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad and neighbouring oblasts on the night of 1-2 February.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said air defence systems were responding in the city of Kropyvnytskyi and the Kropyvnytskyi district. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Raikovych urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Background:

Earlier that night, explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

