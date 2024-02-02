Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
Friday, 2 February 2024, 04:45
The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad and neighbouring oblasts on the night of 1-2 February.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: He said air defence systems were responding in the city of Kropyvnytskyi and the Kropyvnytskyi district. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Advertisement:
Raikovych urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings.
Background:
- Earlier that night, explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.
Support UP or become our patron!