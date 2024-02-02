Romanian PM rejects Chief of General Staff's call to prepare for war against Russia

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has disagreed with the statement by General Gheorghiță Vlad, Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, regarding the need to prepare for the potential expansion of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.

Source: Euractiv, citing Marcel Ciolacu, as reported by European Pravda.

Ciolacu stated that Romania will not participate in any wars. Ciolacu's response came after Gheorghiță Vlad warned that Romanians should prepare for war, especially if Russia succeeds in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Let's stay calm; Romania will not engage in any war," said the Romanian Prime Minister.

Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff emphasised that Russia has "become a problem for the [stability of the] world order and democracy," effectively waging a war not only against Ukraine but "against the democratic world."

"The population of Romania, like everyone else in the European Union, in Europe, should be concerned, and we must take appropriate measures to be prepared," he added.

Gheorghiță Vlad emphasised that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it will not stop, and will most likely attack Moldova triggering an escalation in the Western Balkans.

Background:

Military officials in many other countries have recently made similar statements. For instance, the German Defence Minister suggests that Russia may attack a NATO member within 5–8 years.

Micael Bydén, Supreme commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, and Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Minister for Civil Defence of Sweden, have stated that all country citizens must be prepared for war.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Norway has drawn attention to the "window of opportunity" for preparing for a potential confrontation with Russia, as this period may end in just a few years.

Support UP or become our patron!