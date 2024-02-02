All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia stations over 70,000 troops on Dnipro River's left bank

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 February 2024, 09:45
Russia stations over 70,000 troops on Dnipro River's left bank
Nataliia Humeniuk. Photo: Facebook

The overall strength of the Russian occupation forces on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts is estimated to be over 70,000 personnel.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 2 February

Quote: "Both the quantity and nature of the Russian forces in nearby occupied territory is in a state of flux. Unsuccessful assault operations are costing the Russians up to 70% of personnel in any given assault group. Therefore, the units are forced to constantly manoeuvre and shift along different fronts. Currently, the overall enemy force on the left bank (Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) is estimated at over 70,000 personnel and hundreds of units of weaponry and equipment.

Advertisement:

But not all of them are concentrated along the front line; some are located in deeper rear areas, being brought in as additional resources."

Details: Regarding the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro, Humeniuk noted that it is very complex, particularly because the relentless frequency of Russian assaults is proving exhausting.

Quote: "The day before yesterday only three assaults were launched; yesterday they intensified to 13 such attempts. However, the enemy’s consistent underuse of armoured vehicles in these assault groups continues - they are saving those until we mount a larger counterattack from our side.

They realise that we have been working on further fortifying recaptured territory ever since regaining it, as well as ensuring the success of potential future advances. They are trying to prevent us from doing so, but we continue to do our job."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
war
Russian drones hit infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast at night
US State Department on Putin's "demilitarised zone": Russia can go first
Russians attack on 8 fronts; 63 clashes recorded – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: