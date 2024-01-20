Blockade of lorry traffic at border with Ukraine stopped in Romania

Lorry traffic at the Porubne border crossing point has been fully resumed since 20 January, border guards report.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "On 20 January at 00:30, information was received from representatives of the Romanian border police regarding the cessation of the blockade by protesters of the movement of lorries through the Porubne-Siret crossing point."

Details: Border guards emphasise that the processing of all categories of vehicles, both entering and leaving Ukraine, is carried out according to established procedures.

The electronic queueing system remains in effect for lorries.

