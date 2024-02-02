West's failure to defeat Russia in Ukraine could lead to attacks by dictatorial regimes like China – UK Defence Secretary

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said the West must ensure Russia's defeat in Ukraine or risk being attacked by dictatorial regimes such as China.

Source: Shapps in an interview with The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stated that "regimes who do not believe in democracy" are watching the war in Ukraine and may start attacking Western states if they decide that they "run out of puff".

Advertisement:

Speaking about his trip to Washington this week, where he met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Shapps noted that the West must be "very, very clear that this is [an] existential [threat]", and not only to Ukraine itself.

Quote: "Everyone is watching – the Iranians are looking. Do we just run out of puff, run out of patience and go away? China will be watching in the Indo-Pacific; North Korea will be watching. It is vitally important to our own national interests, and definitely to the Western civilised world, that Ukraine is successful in [defending] their own country."

Background:

Earlier, Shapps announced in a speech on 16 January the beginning of a new era for humanity – the era of the pre-war world.

Meanwhile, Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, called for a transformation of the Alliance's combat capability in an era of unpredictability when "anything can happen".

Support UP or become our patron!