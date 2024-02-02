All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


West's failure to defeat Russia in Ukraine could lead to attacks by dictatorial regimes like China – UK Defence Secretary

European PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 13:26
West's failure to defeat Russia in Ukraine could lead to attacks by dictatorial regimes like China – UK Defence Secretary
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said the West must ensure Russia's defeat in Ukraine or risk being attacked by dictatorial regimes such as China.

Source: Shapps in an interview with The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stated that "regimes who do not believe in democracy" are watching the war in Ukraine and may start attacking Western states if they decide that they "run out of puff".

Advertisement:

Speaking about his trip to Washington this week, where he met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Shapps noted that the West must be "very, very clear that this is [an] existential [threat]", and not only to Ukraine itself.

Quote: "Everyone is watching – the Iranians are looking. Do we just run out of puff, run out of patience and go away? China will be watching in the Indo-Pacific; North Korea will be watching. It is vitally important to our own national interests, and definitely to the Western civilised world, that Ukraine is successful in [defending] their own country."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: