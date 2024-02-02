Steel Border unit destroy 2 Russian surveillance systems – video

Border guards' FPV drones have destroyed a Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system and an Ironia-M optoelectronic system on the Kharkiv front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards of the Steel Border Offensive Guard Brigade are hitting the 'eyes of Mordor', which the invaders use to conduct reconnaissance."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that as a result of a successful attack by FPV drones on the Kharkiv front, border guards destroyed the latest Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system and the Ironia-M optoelectronic system.

Support UP or become our patron!