Steel Border unit destroy 2 Russian surveillance systems – video
Friday, 2 February 2024, 16:29
Border guards' FPV drones have destroyed a Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system and an Ironia-M optoelectronic system on the Kharkiv front.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Border guards of the Steel Border Offensive Guard Brigade are hitting the 'eyes of Mordor', which the invaders use to conduct reconnaissance."
Details: It is reported that as a result of a successful attack by FPV drones on the Kharkiv front, border guards destroyed the latest Russian Murom-P long-range visual surveillance system and the Ironia-M optoelectronic system.
