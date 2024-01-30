Offensive Guard now has 10th brigade, formed of border guards – video

The State Border Guard Service is increasing its combat capabilities: another brigade-type unit has been created on the basis of the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment and is already performing tasks to repel the Russian aggression.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service

Details: The new brigade is named Pomsta (Revenge) and is part of the Offensive Guard [it is the 10th brigade created within the structure of the Offensive Guard – ed.].

Advertisement:

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, five servicemen from the border guard detachment have been granted the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine and awarded the Order of the Golden Star, four of them posthumously.

Quote: "Today, the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment has been reformed into an Offensive Guard Brigade with the symbolic name Pomsta. And there is a specific symbolism in this, because, as the head of the State Border Guard Service [Serhii Deineko – ed.] has noted, the invaders will be able to feel it for each of our brother-in-arms: from the first border guard killed on the night of 23-24 February 2022, Master Sergeant Denys Tkach, who was killed in combat with a sabotage and reconnaissance group at the Mylove border guard department, to all those killed in this war, there will be certain revenge."

Details: The State Border Guard Service noted that the combat capabilities of this unit have now been significantly enhanced with the appropriate equipment – armoured vehicles, special vehicles, anti-aircraft missile systems, artillery and anti-tank weapons, aerial reconnaissance systems and attack UAVs, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, modern MANPADS, sniper weapons, etc.

In addition, the Luhansk detachment's military personnel have undergone numerous exercises and coordination both in Ukraine and abroad, in the UK, Spain, Germany and other countries.

Background: The soldiers of the Luhansk detachment, led by their commander at the time, Serhii Deineko, have been repelling Russian attacks since the spring of 2014. Of all the Ukrainian forces, it was this detachment that held the defence in Luhansk for the longest time. Early in the summer of 2014, pro-Russian militants stormed the unit's headquarters for several days, firing from the homes of civilians in Luhansk.

In 2018, the border guard detachment was named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, an officer who heroically died in Luhansk Oblast in a battle with saboteurs supported by Russian armoured vehicles and aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!