All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine informs US about forthcoming dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi – Washington Post

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 22:28
Ukraine informs US about forthcoming dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi – Washington Post
Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

The Ukrainian government had informed the White House about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on 2 February with reference to two sources.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Details: WP stated that the White House officials had not supported this decision but did not object either, recognizing this step as "the president’s sovereign choice".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The early warning also provided the White House an opportunity to urge Zelensky to reconsider the pivotal decision — even though it decided against doing so."

The Washington Post adds with reference to people familiar with Zelenskyy’s thinking that he may postpone the decision about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi indefinitely, though "that appeared unlikely".

The rumours about tense relations and strategic arguments between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi have been circulating for several months.

On 29 January, several Telegram-channels and lawmakers reported about the alleged dismissal of Zaluzhnyi from the position of the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported back then that he was offered another office in the government, for instance that of an ambassador, but he refused.

In the end, there had been no official confirmation about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi before the evening of 2 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZaluzhnyiZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Zaluzhnyi
Zaluzhnyi criticises system of weapons production in Ukraine
Ukraine's Armed Forces face challenge to create technological rearmament system – Commander-in-Chief
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief names 3 main goals for 2024 in war with Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: