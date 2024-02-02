Ukraine informs US about forthcoming dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi – Washington Post

The Ukrainian government had informed the White House about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on 2 February with reference to two sources.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Details: WP stated that the White House officials had not supported this decision but did not object either, recognizing this step as "the president’s sovereign choice".

Quote: "The early warning also provided the White House an opportunity to urge Zelensky to reconsider the pivotal decision — even though it decided against doing so."

The Washington Post adds with reference to people familiar with Zelenskyy’s thinking that he may postpone the decision about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi indefinitely, though "that appeared unlikely".

The rumours about tense relations and strategic arguments between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi have been circulating for several months.

On 29 January, several Telegram-channels and lawmakers reported about the alleged dismissal of Zaluzhnyi from the position of the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported back then that he was offered another office in the government, for instance that of an ambassador, but he refused.

In the end, there had been no official confirmation about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi before the evening of 2 February.

