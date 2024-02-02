Romanian government makes deal with farmers and hauliers to end protests

On 2 February, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and representatives of Romanian farmers and hauliers signed an agreement to end the protests, which followed similar actions in other European countries.

Source: European Pravda

Details: According to the agreement between the Romanian government and farmers, an interdepartmental committee will be formed on 5 February under the prime minister "to analyse and find the best solutions to the demands of the protesters." The committee will include representatives from Romania's relevant ministries, as well as farmers and hauliers.

Quote: "The committee's goal is to settle the claims of farmers and hauliers and create concrete proposals to solve problems in the relevant sectors of the economy," the Romanian government said in a press release.

The compromise comes after a package of measures announced last week, which included a number of subsidies and payments to Romanian farmers and truckers.

Since last month, farmers in Romania have sporadically blocked border checkpoints with Ukraine, demanding subsidies and protection from Ukrainian imports.

However, similar farm protests are taking place in several European countries.

Farmers in all countries are outraged by declining incomes, rising electricity and fuel prices, overwhelming bureaucracy and environmental policies that they believe undermine their ability to compete with other countries.

