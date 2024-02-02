All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romanian government makes deal with farmers and hauliers to end protests

Friday, 2 February 2024, 23:33

On 2 February, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and representatives of Romanian farmers and hauliers signed an agreement to end the protests, which followed similar actions in other European countries.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: According to the agreement between the Romanian government and farmers, an interdepartmental committee will be formed on 5 February under the prime minister "to analyse and find the best solutions to the demands of the protesters." The committee will include representatives from Romania's relevant ministries, as well as farmers and hauliers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The committee's goal is to settle the claims of farmers and hauliers and create concrete proposals to solve problems in the relevant sectors of the economy," the Romanian government said in a press release.

The compromise comes after a package of measures announced last week, which included a number of subsidies and payments to Romanian farmers and truckers.

Since last month, farmers in Romania have sporadically blocked border checkpoints with Ukraine, demanding subsidies and protection from Ukrainian imports.

However, similar farm protests are taking place in several European countries.

Farmers in all countries are outraged by declining incomes, rising electricity and fuel prices, overwhelming bureaucracy and environmental policies that they believe undermine their ability to compete with other countries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: