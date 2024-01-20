All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Last checkpoint on Romanian-Ukrainian border unblocked

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 20 January 2024, 15:07

Freight traffic through the Halmeu-Diakove checkpoint is moving in the usual format after the border on the Romanian side has been unblocked.

Source: a report from the press service of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: The report noted that representatives of the Romanian Border Police announced at 13:20 on 20 January that traffic blocking for lorries at the Halmeu checkpoint had been lifted.

Advertisement:

This checkpoint was the last one to be blocked.

The Siret-Porubne checkpoint was also unblocked on 20 January. The blocking of the Vicovu de Sus – Krasnoilsk crossing point stopped on 19 January.

Background: On 16 January, reports emerged that the Romanian Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organisations had reached an agreement on 15 January that satisfied several demands of farmers who had been protesting for six days and blocking the border with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: