Last checkpoint on Romanian-Ukrainian border unblocked

Freight traffic through the Halmeu-Diakove checkpoint is moving in the usual format after the border on the Romanian side has been unblocked.

Source: a report from the press service of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: The report noted that representatives of the Romanian Border Police announced at 13:20 on 20 January that traffic blocking for lorries at the Halmeu checkpoint had been lifted.

Advertisement:

This checkpoint was the last one to be blocked.

The Siret-Porubne checkpoint was also unblocked on 20 January. The blocking of the Vicovu de Sus – Krasnoilsk crossing point stopped on 19 January.

Background: On 16 January, reports emerged that the Romanian Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organisations had reached an agreement on 15 January that satisfied several demands of farmers who had been protesting for six days and blocking the border with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!