UN General Assembly and Security Council plan events to mark anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 04:04
UN General Assembly and Security Council plan events to mark anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
United Nations Security Council. Stock photo: Afp via Getty Images

The UN General Assembly and the Security Council will hold events to discuss the situation in Ukraine and debate the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to the UN Security Council Secretariat

Quote: "On Friday, 23 February, the UN General Assembly will discuss the agenda item ‘The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’, and the Security Council will hold an open debate on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion."

Details: The report states that the debate in the Security Council will begin at 15:00 EST (22:00 Kyiv time).

The request for the Security Council meeting was made by Ukraine with the support of Slovenia, which is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to deliver a report.

In addition, Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, will take part in the debate.

Subjects: UNwarRussia
