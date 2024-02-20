All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 250 explosions, 4 civilians injured

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 04:52
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have fired 54 times on hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring four civilians [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Details: There were 252 explosions after Russian attacks using mortars, artillery, MLRS and grenade launchers.

The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske were bombarded.

Artillery shelling (two explosions) and mortar attacks (16 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on Krasnopillia hromada.

Two explosive devices were dropped on Khotin hromada from a Russian UAV, causing two explosions. Artillery shelling (two explosions) and a mortar attack (three explosions) were also recorded in the hromada.

There was a mortar attack carried out on Velyka Pysarivka hromada (33 explosions); in addition, the Russians used grenade launchers (34 explosions) and three VOG-type munitions dropped from a UAV (three explosions) to attack the hromada.

The Russians fired at Bilopillia hromada with artillery (27 explosions), a grenade launcher (three explosions) and mortars (eight explosions). There was also an attack by a Russian FPV drone (one explosion), an attack from an infantry fighting vehicle (15 explosions) and a tank (16 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: there was artillery shelling (13 explosions) and mortar attacks (28 explosions).

The Russians dropped two F-1 grenades on Shalyhyne hromada from a UAV. There was also artillery shelling (35 explosions).

The Russians dropped eight mortar bombs on Esman hromada. In addition, six rockets (presumably non-guided air-launched rockets) were launched from an aircraft, and there was artillery shelling (six explosions).

Mortar attacks (22 explosions) from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded in Nova Sloboda hromada. As a result of these attacks, four civilians were injured and hospitalised. In addition, there was an attack by a Russian FPV drone.

The Russians dropped six mortar bombs on Yunakivka hromada.

There was a mortar attack on Seredyna-Buda hromada (18 explosions).

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
