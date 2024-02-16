All Sections
Russian occupiers attack Sumy Oblast for 6 hours, killing one man – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 February 2024, 18:32
The aftermath of Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops carried out a 6-hour attack on civilian infrastructure of Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Sumy Oblast on 16 February, killing a man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 16 February 2024, the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, carried out a 6-hour artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure of Velyka Pysarivka hromada in the Okhtyrka district from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The enemy attack killed a man, who, according to preliminary data, was 37 years old, and damaged at least seven private houses and two vehicles."

Details: Prosecutors reported that they were recording the aftermath of the attack in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

