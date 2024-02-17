Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day

Aftermath of attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Zhyvytskyi on Telegram

The Russians have conducted 47 attacks in nine hromadas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, killing a man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 237 explosions were recorded during the past day. Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were atatcked.

Advertisement:

In Esman hromada, an FPV drone dropped explosives (4 explosions were heard). The Russians fired from mortars (1 explosion) and artillery (18 explosions).

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, mortar shelling (34 explosions) was conducted from Russian territory; Russian UAVs dropped VOG grenades (4 explosions) and artillery shelling resulted in 21 explosions. In addition, an FPV drone dropped an explosive (1 explosion was heard). A local resident was killed as a result of the attack.

Bilopillia hromada: the Russians deployed artillery (20 explosions), AGS grenade launchers (16 explosions) and mortars (40 explosions). Three FPV drones dropped explosives (3 explosions were heard).

There was artillery shelling from self-propelled guns (26 explosions) and mortar fire (7 explosions) in Khotin hromada.

The Russians used seven air-dropped mines in Shalyhyne hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada: mortar fire (11 explosions) was conducted from Russian territory.

Mortar fire (14 explosions) was recorded in Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Russians hit Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (4 explosions).

Yunakivka hromada was attacked by mortars (4 explosions) from Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!