Russians conduct raids on temporarily occupied territories ahead of Putin's election

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 06:32
Russians conduct raids on temporarily occupied territories ahead of Putin's election
Russian invaders. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russians are conducting raids in the temporarily occupied territories to record houses and apartments where people live ahead of the Russian presidential elections.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) of Ukraine

Quote: "The main reason for the raids that the occupiers are conducting on the territory before the ‘elections’ are the conclusions drawn from the local fake voting in September 2023.

At that time, residents of the temporarily occupied territories massively sabotaged the pseudo-elections: they did not open their doors, they ignored visits to polling stations and so on.

The invaders have therefore decided to conduct raids in advance to record the houses and apartments where people live."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that the so-called "members of election commissions of the Russian Federation" are now checking people.

They are collecting information and campaigning for people to take part in the Russian presidential "elections", and conducting illegal audio or video recording of conversations.

The NRC adds that they are recording residents, asking them whether they will "vote" or know when the elections are being held.

