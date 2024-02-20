All Sections
Putin gives Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 10:04
Putin gives Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car
Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car as a gift.

Source: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea; RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet

Details: Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, reportedly collected Putin’s gift on 18 February.

Kim Yo Jong said that Putin’s gift "serves to underscore the particularly friendly relations" between Russian and Korean leaders.

The North Korean news agency did not name the make and model of the car, but Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was an Aurus.

Subjects: PutinNorth KoreaRussia
