Kremlin sends special units to occupied territories of Ukraine to "create" voters for Putin

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 13:02
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that Russia sends specially trained units to the occupied territories of Ukraine to generate the desired number of votes during so-called "elections", such as the Russian Federation presidential "election" scheduled for next month.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "To create the illusion of ‘support’ for the Russian dictator, the occupiers sent specially trained units to the occupied territories to oversee the fraud and monitor the work of the so-called ‘electoral commissions’.

One of the tasks of these units is to report on the readiness of corporate employees in the occupied territories to ‘vote’, as well as to provide a forecast of local ‘support’ for Putin by 10 March 2024."

Details: The Kremlin has also approved a new "procedure" for holding "elections" in the temporary occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians decided that it would be possible to register for the illegal "elections" with either Russian or Ukrainian passports, or other identity documents such as ID cards.

DIU believes that this decision demonstrates the failure of forced passportisation in the occupied territories and is another tool that the Russian special services can use to identify "unreliable" Ukrainians for further repression.

It is reported that, upon the instruction of Moscow, the Russian occupation administration and propagandists are actively spreading fake news that 85% of the population of the TOT of Ukraine "support" Putin as well as promoting the so-called "mobile voter" system, which, in particular, allows easy "voting" online in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. 

